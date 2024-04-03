Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $158,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 32,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,461,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

