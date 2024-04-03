Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GUG stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,177,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 207,221 shares in the last quarter.

