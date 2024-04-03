iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.21. 181,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,080. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

