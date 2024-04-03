Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lifted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 264,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,279. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

