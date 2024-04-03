iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,936 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

