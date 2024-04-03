Trust Point Inc. Takes $1.30 Million Position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 55,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $24.62.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

