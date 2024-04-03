Trust Point Inc. Buys New Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after buying an additional 399,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,941,000 after buying an additional 398,517 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,216,000 after buying an additional 226,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.99 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

