105,284 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Trust Point Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 761,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,253. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

