Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $12.11 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

