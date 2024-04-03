Geegoopuzzle Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $223.15 million and $49,206.32 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014534 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00022701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001625 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,081.89 or 0.99713021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00134921 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

