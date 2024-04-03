BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Volume Hits $40.20 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $40.20 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001854 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001464 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001430 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000881 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002867 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001468 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001326 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.