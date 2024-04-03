Cronos Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.88 billion and approximately $63.83 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00027493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.