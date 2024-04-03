Reviewing JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 93.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -13.24% -3.20% -1.40% Manhattan Bridge Capital 55.91% 12.77% 7.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $604.20 million 2.32 -$79.98 million ($0.84) -18.17 Manhattan Bridge Capital $9.80 million 6.08 $5.48 million $0.48 10.85

Manhattan Bridge Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Bridge Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats JBG SMITH Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately 75.0% of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 8.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties. Its loans are secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

