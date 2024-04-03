International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director Ross Thompson Sells 1,891,200 Shares

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) Director Ross Thompson sold 1,891,200 shares of International Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$226,944.00.

Shares of CVE:ILC traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 85.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15. International Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.07.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

