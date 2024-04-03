International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director Ross Thompson Sells 1,891,200 Shares

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) Director Ross Thompson sold 1,891,200 shares of International Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$226,944.00.
International Lithium Price Performance
Shares of CVE:ILC traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 85.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15. International Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.07.
International Lithium Company Profile
