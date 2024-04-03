Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Major Shareholder Sells 49,200 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 49,200 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $51,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,972,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,811,231.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hendricks Factual Media Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 139,176 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $143,351.28.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $28,006.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $100,394.00.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CURI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $54.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.18. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.39.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.75%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CURI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 43.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.