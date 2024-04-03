Insider Buying: BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Sykes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,638.71).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of LON BBGI traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 130 ($1.63). 853,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,499. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 121 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 157 ($1.97). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.65. The stock has a market cap of £929.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2,163.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

BBGI Global Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

