Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sally Lake Sells 7,500 Shares

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.42), for a total value of £50,325 ($63,174.74).

Beazley Trading Down 1.3 %

Beazley stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 664.50 ($8.34). 1,655,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,790. Beazley plc has a 52-week low of GBX 485.80 ($6.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 699.50 ($8.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 20.77 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 619.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 566.96.

Beazley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. Beazley’s payout ratio is currently 1,166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

