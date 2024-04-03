Ben Guyatt Sells 59,298 Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Stock

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) insider Ben Guyatt sold 59,298 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17), for a total value of £102,585.54 ($128,779.24).

Forterra Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of FORT traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 163.40 ($2.05). 881,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20. Forterra plc has a 1 year low of GBX 122.20 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 207.50 ($2.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £347.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2,836.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.29.

Forterra Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

