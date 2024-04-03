Trust Point Inc. Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Stock Down 0.2 %

CHE stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $635.84. 13,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,945. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

