Short Interest in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Rises By 9.5%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,400. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.24.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.