BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 4.9 %

BKSY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 214,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.02. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 75.79% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. Analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKSY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BlackSky Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.