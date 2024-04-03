Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the February 29th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRAG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 70,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.61 million, a P/E ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 0.86. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRAG

About Bragg Gaming Group

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.