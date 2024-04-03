Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

