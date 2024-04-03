Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,970,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 17,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKD. Bank of America upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:BKD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $754.48 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

