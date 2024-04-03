iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Cut by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,832,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.0% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 11.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,492,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

