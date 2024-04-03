Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 57 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $792,790,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MLM traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $609.75. The stock had a trading volume of 70,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,698. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $617.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $564.26 and its 200 day moving average is $493.96.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

