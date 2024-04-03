Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 74 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $700.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,587. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

