BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on April 30th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BME traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.28. 11,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,125. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

