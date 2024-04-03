Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BMN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,716. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino acquired 1,350 shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $32,292.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

