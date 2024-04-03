Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.99% from the stock’s current price.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,104. The company has a quick ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,476,000 after buying an additional 2,913,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after buying an additional 6,324,915 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,370,000 after buying an additional 8,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,944 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

