Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 210.34% from the company’s current price.
OMGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OMGA
Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Therapeutics
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Therapeutics
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.