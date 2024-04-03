BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
NYSE:BFZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 25,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,818. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $12.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,094 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $473,911.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,225,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,760,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 113,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,604.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
