BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BCAT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $16.82.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,061,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,742,848.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,744,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased 1,902,871 shares of company stock worth $29,673,698 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after buying an additional 1,402,023 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,176,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 316,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

–

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.