BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 412.82% from the stock’s current price.

BiomX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BiomX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 205,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,345. BiomX has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX comprises about 0.3% of 8VC GP I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 8VC GP I LLC owned about 2.36% of BiomX as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

