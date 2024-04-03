HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 341.18% from the company’s previous close.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RNAZ stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 87,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $428,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.35. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $392.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 61,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

