Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of ESTA stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. 136,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,131. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $79.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

