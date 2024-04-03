Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

BAX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. 773,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,678. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,381,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,836,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,992,000 after buying an additional 1,098,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,919,000 after buying an additional 170,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

