Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,106. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,426,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,600,000 after buying an additional 3,345,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

