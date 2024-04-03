e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELF. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 10.1 %

NYSE ELF traded down $18.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.22. 2,352,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,399. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $78.89 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $709,653.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,845,000 after buying an additional 161,497 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.