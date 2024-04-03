StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,653. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.