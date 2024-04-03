Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up about 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Rollins were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Rollins by 14.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 728,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 436,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

ROL traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 246,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,005. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

