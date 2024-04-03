North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $10.60 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.67. 293,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,660. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.73. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

