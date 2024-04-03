Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $2.25 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.5% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $481.94. The stock had a trading volume of 399,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,206. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.97 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.67 and its 200 day moving average is $428.36. The stock has a market cap of $449.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

