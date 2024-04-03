Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,574 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

