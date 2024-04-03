Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 1,182 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 616.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

