Bridges Investment Management Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $501.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.18. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

