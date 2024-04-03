Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 2.7% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.10% of Graco worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.35. 62,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,994. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GGG

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.