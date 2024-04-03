Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $231,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
BATS NULG opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
