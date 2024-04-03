BetterWealth LLC Purchases Shares of 526 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $443.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,238,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,356,387. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.79.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

