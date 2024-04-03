DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes $205,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.44. The company had a trading volume of 930,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

